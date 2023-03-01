Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.35-$7.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.03 billion-$52.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.15 billion.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

BAYRY stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAYRY. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($73.40) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

Featured Articles

