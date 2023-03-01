Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 10,400 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 163.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,059,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,383,000 after acquiring an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,874 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

NYSE BXP traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. 500,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

