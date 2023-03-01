Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 2,300 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,522,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,991,000 after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,499,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,019,000 after buying an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 177.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,820,000 after buying an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,473,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.44. 243,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,474. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.55 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

