Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 2,646 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth about $641,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.55. The company had a trading volume of 256,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,239. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $7,909,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,181,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at $616,225,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,322 shares of company stock worth $67,189,590. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

AutoNation Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Stories

