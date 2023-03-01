Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 751.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,459 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 3,829.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 106,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 9.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 771,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,433,000 after purchasing an additional 68,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Toby J. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.63, for a total transaction of $1,741,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,176 shares in the company, valued at $23,324,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $190.60. 172,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,348. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.88. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

