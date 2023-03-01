Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $1.05 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after buying an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $57,920,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 34.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,081,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,312,000 after buying an additional 1,297,626 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 49.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,634,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,360,000 after buying an additional 1,200,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.68. 1,549,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,833. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

