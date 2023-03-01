Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $900,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $22.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.96. 4,514,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.98. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $152.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.07 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

