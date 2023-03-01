Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total value of $6,754,020.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,175 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of MPWR traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.22. 123,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,591. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

