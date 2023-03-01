Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $1.35 Million Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,015. The stock has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Stories

