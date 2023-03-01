Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $957,000 Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 19.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYC shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PAYC traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $287.00. The company had a trading volume of 139,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,701. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.81.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

