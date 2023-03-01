Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 159,908 Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 159,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Farfetch by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Price Performance

Farfetch stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,400,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,085,120. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $17.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Farfetch

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

