Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 5,300 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,097 shares of company stock worth $1,010,769. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

GDDY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.64. 202,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,843. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

