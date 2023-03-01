Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 160.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

BEAM stock remained flat at $40.24 during trading on Wednesday. 82,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $75.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 343.05% and a negative return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $49,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $49,766.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,469.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $2,178,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,122 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,087 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.