Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,883. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

