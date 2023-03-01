Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance
BDX traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,509,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,883. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.92. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity
In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
