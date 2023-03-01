BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BeiGene Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of BGNE stock traded up $12.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.27. 70,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,035. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.72.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,512,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,512,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,802,398.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total value of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in BeiGene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $609,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.86.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

