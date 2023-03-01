BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $213.00 to $262.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BeiGene traded as high as $240.58 and last traded at $239.87. 95,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 243,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.63.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.86.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total transaction of $1,689,190.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,956. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,370,000 after acquiring an additional 703,530 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after acquiring an additional 198,778 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after acquiring an additional 143,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after acquiring an additional 98,316 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,413,000 after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.68.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

