Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The company has a market capitalization of $474.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

