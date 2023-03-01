Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Bel Fuse Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BELFA traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287. The company has a market capitalization of $474.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
