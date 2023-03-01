Beldex (BDX) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Beldex has a total market cap of $144.64 million and $2.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,653.95 or 0.07024893 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00074847 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00053866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00026020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

