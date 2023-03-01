Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Up 38.8 %
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.36. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
