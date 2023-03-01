BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.73

BELLUS Health Inc (OTCMKTS:BLUSF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.73 and last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 370777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

BELLUS Health Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50 and a beta of 1.55.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

