Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.31. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

