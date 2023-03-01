Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,075. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $106.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

