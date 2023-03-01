Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,292. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

