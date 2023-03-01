Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after buying an additional 1,572,185 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,902 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,324,000 after acquiring an additional 813,348 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 981,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575,034 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16,825.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 308,238 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.16. The company had a trading volume of 170,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,870. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

