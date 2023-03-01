Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,459 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PCEF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,466. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52-week low of $17.16 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

