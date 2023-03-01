Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 5,859,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,254,000 after acquiring an additional 133,049 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,509,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,610,000 after acquiring an additional 312,312 shares during the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,953,000 after acquiring an additional 928,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,640,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,054,000 after acquiring an additional 125,890 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $36.46. 468,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,462. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12.

