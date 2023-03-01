Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,113 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after purchasing an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after purchasing an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,630,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,700,000 after purchasing an additional 242,478 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 over the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,487. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.