Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 346,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,303. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

