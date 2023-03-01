Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 122,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 619,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,685,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,150,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,813,000 after buying an additional 55,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.72. 4,199,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,812. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.