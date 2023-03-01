Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $43.82. 290,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,679. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

