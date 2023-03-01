Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bentley Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 295,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Bentley Systems has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608 in the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 72,820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 540,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 240,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

