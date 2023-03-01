B&G Foods, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 62.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. 5,359,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,083. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BGS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge cut shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

