B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 4,870,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,883. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $30.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.