B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. B&G Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.15 EPS.

B&G Foods Trading Up 29.9 %

NYSE BGS traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.