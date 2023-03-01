B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. B&G Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.15 EPS.
B&G Foods Trading Up 29.9 %
NYSE BGS traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,450,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.40. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $30.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.
B&G Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.71%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.
B&G Foods Company Profile
B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B&G Foods (BGS)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.