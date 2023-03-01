BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 58.5% annually over the last three years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 3.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,047. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 47.37%. The company had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,277,000 after buying an additional 691,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,510,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,682,000 after buying an additional 85,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after acquiring an additional 260,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,738,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after buying an additional 528,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

