BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. BGC Partners updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
BGC Partners Stock Up 2.5 %
BGC Partners stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.64. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
BGC Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 30.77%.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
