BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Issues Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. BGC Partners updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.64. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,348,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

