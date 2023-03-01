BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 47.37%. The company had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. BGC Partners updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

BGC Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BGCP stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 877,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.64. BGC Partners has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BGC Partners by 8,382.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.