Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bilibili

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Stock Down 3.7 %

Bilibili stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.72 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. Equities analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

