Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $19.30

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.30, but opened at $20.95. Bilibili shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 4,438,794 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.30 to $14.70 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Bilibili Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. The company had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

