Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 911,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

