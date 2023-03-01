Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 1,568 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.52. 911,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.36. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.