Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 1,975 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 27,622,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,687,781. The company has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

