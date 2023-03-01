Bison Wealth LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.71. The company had a trading volume of 13,270,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,597,924. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average is $181.92.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

