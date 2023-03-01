Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after purchasing an additional 244,136 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after purchasing an additional 799,020 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.08. 728,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $97.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.18 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

