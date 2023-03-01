Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 2,345 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 742.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,125,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

