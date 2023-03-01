Bison Wealth LLC Sells 2,277 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.39. 24,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,674. The firm has a market cap of $663.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

