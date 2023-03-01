Bitcoin Cash Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $134.98 or 0.00567710 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $199.11 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,775.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00176082 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00043600 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,324,962 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

