Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 6.7% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $17.03 or 0.00071843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $298.20 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00186521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

