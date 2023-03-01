Bitcoin Price Hits $23,763.63 (BTC)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $458.75 billion and approximately $22.45 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $23,763.63 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00567156 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00176361 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00043202 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,304,668 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.