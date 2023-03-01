BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0905 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.63 million and $545,308.65 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00042280 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00031386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.65 or 0.00220254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,449.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, "BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09224345 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $599,207.47 traded over the last 24 hours."

