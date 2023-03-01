Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.63

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.63 and last traded at C$6.63, with a volume of 140899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDI shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$403.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.65.

In related news, Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 829,436 shares in the company, valued at C$3,815,405.60. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,204 shares of company stock worth $22,741 and sold 13,700 shares worth $64,044. 24.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

